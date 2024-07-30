Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $23.65 Million Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Scorpio Tankers worth $23,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 354.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,014,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 1,267,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

