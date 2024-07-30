Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 13,663 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $35,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 344,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

