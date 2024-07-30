Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,396.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,115 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $47,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,763. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.87 and a twelve month high of $183.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.