Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,358 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $4,739,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. 453,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,822. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

