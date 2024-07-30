Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 10,743 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Warrior Met Coal worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.0 %

HCC stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. 512,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,612. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

