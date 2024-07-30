Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 136,424 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136,424 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $39,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 22.8 %

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $28.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.35. 1,433,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.97. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

