Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 229 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,599,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 825,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,898. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.