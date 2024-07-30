Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,610. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

J traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

