Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 40,055 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.94% of Grocery Outlet worth $55,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GO. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after buying an additional 2,875,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $24,588,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $16,049,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,026,000 after purchasing an additional 446,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

