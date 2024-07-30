Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.16% of Veralto worth $254,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE VLTO traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.