Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $166,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 1,784,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,992. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

