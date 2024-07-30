Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 662,028 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.41% of Sempra worth $187,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,388. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $80.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

