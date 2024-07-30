Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 212,121 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $61,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 642,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,109. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12.
PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 315.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
