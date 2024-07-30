Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $154.59 Million Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 8.85% of Akero Therapeutics worth $154,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of AKRO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 462,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,419,376 in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

