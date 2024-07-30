Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,590,558 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2,767.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,558 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.40% of Kilroy Realty worth $59,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 754,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

