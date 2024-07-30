Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,367 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 324,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 99,474 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,911,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.27. 3,001,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,582. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

