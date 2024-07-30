Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.47% of Dynatrace worth $338,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dynatrace by 89.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $5,546,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,142. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

