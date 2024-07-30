Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525,056 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.26% of Sotera Health worth $178,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 23.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 2.06. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

