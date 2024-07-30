Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,459 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,286,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.14% of Beauty Health worth $50,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKIN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,679. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKIN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

