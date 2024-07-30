Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 235,065 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235,065 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $239,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

