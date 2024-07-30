Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 246,433 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,662,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 246,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $411,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GMED traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. 771,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,687. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $74.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.