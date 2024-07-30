Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 46,680 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,644,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,680 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.41% of Sensata Technologies worth $354,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.