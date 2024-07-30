Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 695 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $53,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. 2,436,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,923. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at $104,674,673.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,511 shares of company stock worth $20,921,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

