Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 9,486 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $287,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 18.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

GPN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $101.82. 998,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,140. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

