Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,323,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.15% of Constellium worth $228,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 125.6% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 180,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Constellium by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 1,650,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,855. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

