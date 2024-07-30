Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,268,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 1,126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,811.7 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

Shares of JPHLF remained flat at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Get Japan Post alerts:

About Japan Post

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.