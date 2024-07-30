Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,268,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 1,126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,811.7 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
Shares of JPHLF remained flat at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
About Japan Post
