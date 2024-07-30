JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 1,383,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,798.0 days.
JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance
Shares of JB Hi-Fi stock remained flat at C$41.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.04. JB Hi-Fi has a 52-week low of C$37.05 and a 52-week high of C$41.64.
About JB Hi-Fi
