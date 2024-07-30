JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 1,383,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,798.0 days.

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

Shares of JB Hi-Fi stock remained flat at C$41.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.04. JB Hi-Fi has a 52-week low of C$37.05 and a 52-week high of C$41.64.

Get JB Hi-Fi alerts:

About JB Hi-Fi

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.