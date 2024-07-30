JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF remained flat at $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

