Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Jiayin Group Price Performance
Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 25,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,409. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 58.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
Featured Articles
