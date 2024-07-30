John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 372,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

