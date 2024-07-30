John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.715-1.750 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.350 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. 372,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,318. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

