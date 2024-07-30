Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
