Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

