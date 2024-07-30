Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-$269 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.88 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.53. The company had a trading volume of 91,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kadant has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $359.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.55 and a 200-day moving average of $300.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

