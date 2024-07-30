Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $27.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,826 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after acquiring an additional 574,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

