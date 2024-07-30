Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Toro worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $888,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,626,000 after buying an additional 1,332,248 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 566,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,924,000 after purchasing an additional 106,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. 856,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,887. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $90.65.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

