Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 482 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,586,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ROP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $544.81. 319,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.