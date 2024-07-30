Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 297,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $615.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.