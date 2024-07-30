Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,798 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Northwest Pipe worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $839,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. 31,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $370.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

