Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,469 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. 57,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,321. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.42%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

