Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,466 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.10. 280,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,897. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

