Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 337,576 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. 212,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,486.49 and a beta of 1.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

