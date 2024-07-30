Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,499 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Hillman Solutions worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

