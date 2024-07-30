Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,778 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 1,889,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

