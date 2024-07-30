Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $204,001,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,076 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $55,075,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.4 %

ARE traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $119.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

