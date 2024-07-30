Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Graham worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Graham by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 8,163.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.41. 67,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,228. The firm has a market cap of $352.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.