Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,410 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 3.1 %

VST stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. 5,904,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

