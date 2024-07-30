Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 18,090 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Veeco Instruments worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VECO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. 1,088,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,612. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,526,205 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

