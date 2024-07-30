Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 9,915 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Geron worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GERN. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Geron by 870.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Geron by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Geron by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GERN remained flat at $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,519,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344,413. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.48. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.34.
GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.
In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
