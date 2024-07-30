Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $167.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $137.31 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

