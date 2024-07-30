Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.73 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.730 EPS.

Kforce Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

